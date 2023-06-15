Footage from the Oxford Canal shows the impact of the recent hot spell of weather on fish.

Experts from the Canal and River Trust say a "significant" number of fish are being found dead in rivers across England.

This video taken by Matt Armitage, director of Tooley’s Boatyard in Banbury, shows a number of dead fish, which he said started to appear after rainfall on Monday.

He has said the "horrendous" scenes were the worst he has ever seen.

Scientist Carl Hughes said the fish would have suffocated after a drop in the water's oxygen levels due to torrential rain following drier weather.