Three RAF Hercules have taken off for a tour the UK in a flypast to mark the aircraft's retirement from service.

The trio of C-130s departed from Brize Norton at 10:00 BST, and will pass locations in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, before returning at 17:05.

The transport plane, which has been used by the RAF since the 1960s, is being replaced by the Atlas A400 and other aircraft.

Hercules and 47 Squadron will be stood down on 30 June.

