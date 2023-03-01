The Northern Lights made an appearance across parts of the UK for a second night running, and were seen here in parts of Oxfordshire.

Mary McIntyre from Tackley is an amateur astronomer, and spotted the phenomenon on Sunday and Monday nights.

"To have aurora that was visibly red for two nights running is so incredible, it just doesn't happen from down here very often," she said.

