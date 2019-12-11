Drone pictures show one hundred tractors taking part in a festive convoy for charity.

This year's route for RC Baker's Christmas Tractor Run, in Oxfordshire, was extended to include Banbury for the first time.

The festive fleet also travelled through Bodicote, Adderbury, Aynho, Clifton, Deddington, Hempton, Barford St Michael, Barford St John, South Newington, Milcombe and Bloxham.

The event, first held in 2017, has raised more than £69,000 for Katharine House Hospice in Banbury to date.

