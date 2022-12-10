An all-female team of officials taking charge of a World Cup game was a source of inspiration for one teen referee in Oxfordshire.

Isla, 14, is a referee for Oxford FA and said seeing women on the pitch "spurred her on".

The teen from Headington says she's faced challenges getting into the sport, but she's determined to "keep walking through their wall".

Video by Lewis Coombes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.