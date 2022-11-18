RAF aircraft powered by cooking oil takes flight

A flight powered by cooking oil has taken place in the UK for the first time.

The RAF Voyager, the military equivalent of an Airbus A330, took off and landed from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Wednesday.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) hopes sustainable aviation fuels will help it reach net-zero by 2040 and reduce its reliance on global supply chains.

The 90-minute flight over Oxfordshire was also the first time a military aircraft of such size has used a fully sustainable fuel