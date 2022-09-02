A nine-year-old girl who credits the England women's football team with helping her anxiety has received a personalised video from her heroes.

Mae, from Oxford, wrote a heartfelt good luck letter to the team ahead of their triumph in the final of this summer's European Championships.

She told the players watching their performances "remind me to be strong".

In their response, Lionesses Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway told Mae they considered her "an inspiration".

