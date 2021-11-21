A woman has thanked the people who came to help when a passenger bus erupted in a ball of flames.

The 800 Arriva service was travelling through Binfield Heath in Oxfordshire, when a passing motorist flagged it down because of black smoke coming out of the engine.

Passers-by and residents came to assist as the bus began to catch fire, spreading to overhead power cables.

Passenger Grace Evans said the man who flagged the bus down "probably saved 30 lives - myself and baby included."

