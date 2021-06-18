Six men have been jailed after being convicted for a string of ATM thefts.

The gang was captured on CCTV targeting cash machines across the Thames Valley and the south east using explosive gases and flammable liquids.

During the 12-month rampage, the gang also stole farm machinery, including almost £400,000 worth of tractors in one night in Cassington, Oxfordshire.

Almost 60 offences took place between June 2019 and June 2020.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.