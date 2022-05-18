A skateboarding project is encouraging more women, girls and non-binary people to take up the sport.

Mother-of-two Laura Greene started skating when she was 40 and described it as "total escapism from your everyday worries".

Girl Skate Oxford meets at the Oxford Wheels Project, where beginners lessons are held every week.

Bess Mooring, who is part of the group, said: "Every time you leave the skatepark, even if it's just the tiniest thing, you feel good about yourself afterwards."

