A woman has broken the British record for running 100 miles that has stood for 30 years.

Samantha Amend , 42, from Cholsey in Oxfordshire, ran the distance in a time of 14 hours and 10 minutes at the Bedford International Athletic Stadium in Bedfordshire.

She began running in 2009 after her husband died and said it is "like this resilience, it builds up and it's driven me to be grateful for life".

The mum of two, who trains in Reading, already has her sights on breaking more records.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

