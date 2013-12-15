A young clay shooter has said she is determined to pursue her dream of competing in the Olympics after "conquering" her brain tumour.

Philippa Stroud, 16, from New Milton in Oxfordshire, started shooting five years ago and reached the national final of The Schools Challenge, founded by the Oxford Gun Company.

But during the finals, Philippa became unwell and her optician discovered a brain tumour the size of a large egg.

Now, with the tumour successfully removed, Philippa has her sights set on a promising shooting career in what she said was currently a male-dominated sport.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.