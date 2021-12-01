A huge blaze that threatened homes next to a heath has been captured on video.

Dozens of firefighters battled for hours on Saturday night to bring the flames at Canford Heath in Poole, Dorset, under control.

Local resident Matthew Pond posted the video on Twitter and said it shows "how close the heath fire came to our houses".

The fire service said it believed the blaze was "caused deliberately with some human intervention". Police said they were investigating.

