An eight-year-old boy is on a mission to save the planet.

Joe Rajapaksha, from Witney in Oxfordshire, has created a YouTube channel to educate others about climate change.

He wrote to his local MP asking for the subject to be covered in more detail in schools.

In November, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi set out a range of measures to include climate change and conservation on the science curriculum from April 2023.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.