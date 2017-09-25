A boy is thought to have become the youngest person in Europe to have performed a backflip in a wheelchair in a skate park.

Ben Sleet, who is 12 and from Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, has spina bifida and achieved the challenge after five years of training.

He said the stunt took "practice, practice and practice".

Ben wants to pursue a career in his chosen sport but is seeking a sponsor as facilities are unavailable nearby.

