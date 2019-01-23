A steam train enthusiast says he will continue to drive his locomotive for as long as possible after being given a year to live.

Adrian Shooter, who is well known in the rail industry, used to run Chiltern Railways.

In 2002 he built a one-mile (1.6km) track in the grounds of his home in Steeple Aston, Oxfordshire, complete with an original locomotive from the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in India.

Last year it was revealed that Mr Shooter had been diagnosed with motor neuron disease but he says he will keep operating his train line for as long as he can.

Reporter: Paul Clifton

