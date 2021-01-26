A family hopes to start a new charity to give young people with autism or learning disabilities the chance to take up martial arts.

Cidnie, 20, from Wantage in Oxfordshire, is autistic and said the sport helped her recover after she struggled with mental health problems during lockdown.

Her brother and dad run a dojo in Didcot and are trying to raise £60,000 for a new centre in Wantage that will provide free workshops.

They hope the centre, called The Hive, will be up and running by August.

