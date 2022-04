A woman has revealed how she nursed an abandoned bird back to health by letting it nest in her hair.

Hannah Bourne-Taylor, from Oxfordshire, spent 84 days looking after the finch while she was living in Ghana in 2018.

She allowed it to live on her body and in her hair, feeding it until it was strong enough to return to its wild flock.

