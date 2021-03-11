It has been three years since Project Vigilant was launched by police officers in Oxford.

The Thames Valley Police initiative sees undercover officers team up with uniformed police to prevent crime, particularly violence against women.

Officers operate in bars and clubs, as well as on the streets and public transport in partnership with British Transport Police.

So far about 200 people have been stopped through the project.

Report by Sinead Carroll

