A retired gardener has amassed more than 300,000 followers on Twitter by posting pictures of his giant vegetables.

Gerald Stratford, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, started tweeting photos of his homegrown produce during lockdown.

The 72-year-old has since gone on to star in an advertising campaign for fashion giant Gucci, and released a book about vegetable growing.

Mr Stratford said his secret was patience and good fertiliser.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.