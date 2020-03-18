A master distiller has fulfilled a promise to his parents to bring gin back to his home town.

Jacob Wilson suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome as a child and overcame the illness to become a master distiller, aged just 23 - learning his trade as an apprentice in Yorkshire and Wales.

He has now set up his own distillery with his parents in a converted barn in Henley-upon-Thames.

During the Gin Craze in the 18th Century, Henley was a hotspot for home-distilled spirits, with one-in-three houses making their own gin.

The industry was destroyed by parliament's Gin Act in 1751.

Mr Wilson's distillery is the first in the town for 270 years.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore