Three graduates have described their difficulties finding work since leaving university at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie Morris, 22, from Henley-on-Thames in South Oxfordshire, filmed a report for the BBC as figures showed that 1.74 million people were unemployed.

He's been speaking to fellow graduates Niamh Ferrier from Brighton and Matt Williams from Princes Risborough.

They both graduated from the University of the West of England with Jamie in September and are now on universal credit.

Video journalist: Jamie Morris