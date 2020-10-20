Chinnor holds candlelit vigil for crash death family
A candlelit vigil has taken place for a mother and her three young children who were killed in a crash.
It comes a week after the collision on the A40, near a railway overbridge between Oxford and Cassington.
Chinnor village remembered Zoe Powell, 29, Phoebe, eight, Simeon, six, and Amelia Powell, four, with a minute's silence at 20:00 GMT.
Residents had decorated the village with green ribbons and lights to remember the family.
Video journalist: Peter Cooke