A former sub-postmaster and his mother are rebuilding their lives after being wrongly accused of stealing thousands of pounds.

Bal Gil, from Wendlebury in Oxfordshire, said they endured "a decade of hell" when serious faults in a new IT system led to the Post Office prosecuting hundreds of postmasters.

Mr Gil said the investigation led to him going bankrupt, separating from his wife, and being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Earlier this month, dozens of former sub-postmasters and postmistresses were told the Post Office will not contest their appeals.

Video journalist: Peter Cooke