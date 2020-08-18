'I feel that Andrew didn't get justice'

Video

The widow of a police officer who was dragged to his death behind a getaway car has said she does not feel like the family has received justice.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died when he suffered catastrophic injuries in Berkshire last August.

Lissie Harper is campaigning for the killers of emergency service workers to receive life sentences.

Henry Long, 19, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, were convicted of manslaughter but cleared of PC Harper's murder following a trial at the Old Bailey in July.

Driver Long was jailed for 16 years while passengers Bowers and Jessie Cole were sentenced to 13 years each.

Reporter: Peter Cooke