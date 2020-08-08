Simon and Rosie help children understand Covid-19

Video

Explaining the coronavirus pandemic to children has not been easy, particularly in lockdown when they were unable to go to school or see their friends.

So Lucy Moonen, a teacher in Oxfordshire and the eldest granddaughter of Watership Down author Richard Adams, has tried to capture the situation in a book aimed at four to seven years olds.

Simon and Rosie is the story of an a friendship between a bench called Simon and a little girl called Rosie.

The illustrated book is freely available online, with readers being asked to donate to NHS Charities Together.

A film by Simon Marks