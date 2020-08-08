Simon and Rosie help children understand Covid-19

Coronavirus: Children's book helps explain pandemic
Explaining the coronavirus pandemic to children has not been easy, particularly in lockdown when they were unable to go to school or see their friends.
So Lucy Moonen, a teacher in Oxfordshire and the eldest granddaughter of Watership Down author Richard Adams, has tried to capture the situation in a book aimed at four to seven years olds.
Simon and Rosie is the story of an a friendship between a bench called Simon and a little girl called Rosie.
The illustrated book is freely available online, with readers being asked to donate to NHS Charities Together.
