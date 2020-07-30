Video shows cow being rescued from tree
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Curious' cow gets head stuck in tree in Oxford

A cow has been rescued after it got its head stuck in a tree.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters freed the animal after it was trapped for about an hour in a tree in Water Eaton, near Oxford.

Firefighters managed to release the cow by pulling it with straps, after its neck was lubricated.

  • 30 Jul 2020