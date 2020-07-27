Penguins visit for care home residents
Video

Coronavirus: Oxfordshire care home enjoys visit from penguins

For many care home residents lockdown has been a long stretch without being able to see their families.

So staff at Enstone Care Home in Chipping Norton decided to bring in a couple of penguins for a special visit to help residents keep their spirits up.

Humboldt penguins Charlie and Rupert are part of a breeding programme at Heythrop Zoological Gardens.

Video journalist: Angie Walker

  • 27 Jul 2020
