Coronavirus: Oxfordshire care home enjoys visit from penguins
For many care home residents lockdown has been a long stretch without being able to see their families.
So staff at Enstone Care Home in Chipping Norton decided to bring in a couple of penguins for a special visit to help residents keep their spirits up.
Humboldt penguins Charlie and Rupert are part of a breeding programme at Heythrop Zoological Gardens.
Video journalist: Angie Walker
27 Jul 2020
