PC Harper's widow 'disappointed' with verdict

PC Harper trial: Widow disappointed with manslaughter verdict
The wife of PC Andrew Harper says she is disappointed with a manslaughter verdict.
PC Harper suffered catastrophic fatal injuries when his ankles got caught in a strap trailing behind a vehicle driven by Henry Long in August 2019.
Long, 19, had earlier admitted manslaughter but was cleared of murder.
Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, were cleared of murder but found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter.
24 Jul 2020
