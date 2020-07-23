Video

Despite lockdown easing across the UK, thousands of children have still not seen their parents for four months.

It is estimated there are 310,000 children who have a parent in prison, and Oxford-based charity Children Seen and Heard says they have been forgotten.

Visits for prisoners have only restarted in a handful of prisons, and video calling remains limited.

A government report last month said disrupting the relationship between children and imprisoned parents risks a breach of human rights.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "We are rolling out video-call technology, giving prisoners more time on their phones to contact loved ones and some prisons have started social visits."

Filmed, produced and edited by digital reporter Ben Moore.