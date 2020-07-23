Coronavirus: Children denied contact with parents in prison
Despite lockdown easing across the UK, thousands of children have still not seen their parents for four months.
It is estimated there are 310,000 children who have a parent in prison, and Oxford-based charity Children Seen and Heard says they have been forgotten.
Visits for prisoners have only restarted in a handful of prisons, and video calling remains limited.
A government report last month said disrupting the relationship between children and imprisoned parents risks a breach of human rights.
A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "We are rolling out video-call technology, giving prisoners more time on their phones to contact loved ones and some prisons have started social visits."
Filmed, produced and edited by digital reporter Ben Moore.
