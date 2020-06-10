'I want to remember it was calm and peaceful'

Video

For 10 weeks in lockdown, Richard Wakefield has been capturing the quiet streets and countryside around Oxford.

Taking inspiration from the pandemic, the photographer, who lives in Witney, added CGI viruses to create something "beautiful and cinematic".

He also composed the music to accompany Airborne: A Covid-19 Journey and said he hopes people can "remember what it was like, to be so calm and peaceful".

A film by Simon Marks