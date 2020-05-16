Video

Squadron leader Jez Allinson has set himself the task of running 1,000 miles in a film-accurate replica Star Wars stormtrooper outfit.

The helicopter navigator can usually be seen clocking up the miles at RAF Benson, but his training runs have also made him a celebrity in the nearby town of Wallingford.

The suit is so uncomfortable and stiff the challenge is expected to take the whole year, but will raise more than £50,000 for charity.

Jez is currently on deployment with his squadron in Afghanistan where the altitude makes the challenge even harder.

A film by Ben Moore and Katharine Da Costa

The UK footage in this report was filmed on 11 March before social distancing measures were introduced.