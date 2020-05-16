The Star Wars Stormtrooper running far, far away
RAF Benson's running stormtrooper aims for 1,000 miles

Squadron leader Jez Allinson has set himself the task of running 1,000 miles in a film-accurate replica Star Wars stormtrooper outfit.

The helicopter navigator can usually be seen clocking up the miles at RAF Benson, but his training runs have also made him a celebrity in the nearby town of Wallingford.

The suit is so uncomfortable and stiff the challenge is expected to take the whole year, but will raise more than £50,000 for charity.

Jez is currently on deployment with his squadron in Afghanistan where the altitude makes the challenge even harder.

The UK footage in this report was filmed on 11 March before social distancing measures were introduced.

