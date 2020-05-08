Robert Lindsay
Robert Lindsay reads VE Day poem published after 75 years

A poem about VE Day written by acclaimed war poet Edmund Blunden has been read for the BBC by actor Robert Lindsay.

The poem, entitled V Day, has been published after 75 years by the Imperial War Museum.

The My Family star said it was "so uplifting and moving, and I was thrilled BBC Radio Derby asked me to read it. It's a beautiful poem, it's so perfect for Friday".

