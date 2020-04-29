Home haircuts raise £40k for NHS charities

Video

More than £40,000 has so far been raised for NHS charities by people shaving their heads.

The Covhead-19 Challenge was launched last month by William Bull from Oxfordshire who wanted to "get people making the most of a bad situation".

Since then, hundreds of people have taken part, including England rugby players Henry Slade, Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

One participant, Anna Millington from East Sussex, enlisted her granny to cut off her ponytail before taking the clippers to her previously long blonde hair.

Money raised will go to NHS Charities Together.