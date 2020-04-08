We never thought our first job would be a pandemic
Coronavirus: Oxford junior doctors keep video diaries

Two final-year medical students from Oxford University have started their careers early because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Emma Flint and Adam Crellin were due to qualify as doctors in July, but a national scheme has been launched to bring the date forward.

They are among hundreds of Interim Foundation Doctors who will join the NHS early, in a bid to relieve pressure on more experienced doctors tackling the pandemic.

