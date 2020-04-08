Media player
Coronavirus: Oxford junior doctors keep video diaries
Two final-year medical students from Oxford University have started their careers early because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Emma Flint and Adam Crellin were due to qualify as doctors in July, but a national scheme has been launched to bring the date forward.
They are among hundreds of Interim Foundation Doctors who will join the NHS early, in a bid to relieve pressure on more experienced doctors tackling the pandemic.
08 Apr 2020
