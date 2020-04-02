Video

A farmer has ploughed the letters NHS into a field along with a heart to pay tribute to staff tackling coronavirus.

Ben Wilson, who manages the Glympton Estate in Oxfordshire, said he made the 50m (164ft) creation to thank staff who are doing an "amazing job".

His father is currently undergoing cancer treatment and he has friends who are receiving other treatment.

He posted the tribute online and said the reaction had been "surprising and overwhelming".