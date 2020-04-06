Parkinson's, coronavirus and the comedy writer

Video

Comedy writer and Parkinson's advocate Paul Mayhew-Archer has been talking about the impact of coronavirus on his daily life.

Best known for co-writing The Vicar of Dibley, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011.

Since then, Mr Mayhew-Archer, who lives in Oxfordshire, has been speaking about his life with Parkinson's and using comedy to find the 'funny side' of the disease, presenting an award winning documentary for the BBC in 2016.

As the impact of the coronavirus continues, he's given his own unique perspective of life with Parkinson's and Covid-19.

You can watch Paul's documentary 'Parkinson's: The Funny Side' on BBC iPlayer here.