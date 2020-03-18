Media player
Coronavirus: Oxfordshire children prepare for school closures
Children in Oxfordshire have been reacting to the prospect of schools closing because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The government has announced that schools in England will close for most children on Friday until further notice.
Sutton Courtenay Church of England Primary School has been preparing to continue teaching using online tools.
