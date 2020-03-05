'I wanted to be able to feed him myself'

Video

For babies born with a tongue-tie, breastfeeding can be difficult.

The condition means the muscle connecting the tongue to the bottom of the mouth is tight and restricts movement. The usual treatment is to make a small cut below the tongue.

But researchers at Oxford University are looking into different methods for breastfeeding, which could make it easier on mother and baby, without the need for the procedure.

Lauren Le-Marinel, from Woodley in Berkshire, has taken part in the study. She had struggled to feed her baby Theo, but now can after he had his tongue-tie removed.

Reporter: Joe Campbell