Video

For Pip and Mike today is an extra special birthday.

They're both 'leaplings', people who were born in the 29 February, so only celebrate their birthday in a leap year.

Pip is celebrating her second birthday, and Mike, who works as an airline pilot is celebrating his 13th.

BBC Radio Oxford arranged for the pair to meet and compare what it's like to only have a birthday once every four years.

Video journalist: Stuart Rust

You can see more from Radio Oxford on BBC Sounds here or on their Facebook page.