'Drag helped me work out who I am'

Oxford panto challenges gender and drag stereotypes
A theatre is staging a pantomime that challenges gender and drag stereotypes and perceptions.
In the play, by the Oxfordshire Drag Collective, anyone can play any gender role.
Video journalist: Hannah Roe
11 Feb 2020
