PC Andrew Harper: 'Poignant' epaulettes donation for fallen hero
Members from emergency services around the world have been donating epaulettes and badges in tribute to an officer who was killed on duty.
The campaign by PC Stuart Roberts of Northamptonshire Police is in memory of PC Andrew Harper, from Wallingford, who died in August while responding to reports of a break-in in Berkshire.
Those who got involved in the campaign have shared their thoughts on what moved them to play their part.
05 Feb 2020
