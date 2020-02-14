Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Standlake's Kate Cumming fulfils dying wish to write song
A woman who has terminal cancer has finally fulfilled her lifelong ambition to write a song.
Kate Cumming, from Standlake, Oxfordshire, teamed up with old friend and music producer Nigel Stonier, who helped her put it together.
She told the BBC that their collaboration, called Life Is Sweet, has brought her "great comfort".
14 Feb 2020
