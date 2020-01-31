Media player
Monkeying around at the care home
Squirrel monkeys have paid a visit to a care home in Oxfordshire to lift the spirits of its residents.
Malcolm and Tia were brought to Larkrise Care Centre in Banbury by Amazing Animals, based in Heythrop.
Manager Lyndsay Sard, from The Orders of St John Care Trust, described it as an "amazing day".
31 Jan 2020
