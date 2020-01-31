Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oxford twin city Wroclaw in Poland reacts to Brexit
Brexit has been headline news in the UK since the referendum in June 2016 - but what about in the EU?
BBC Oxford's political reporter Bethan Nimmo travelled to Wroclaw in Poland and spoke to people who have ties to the UK.
The university city, in western Poland, is one of Oxford's eight twin cities.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-51316760/oxford-twin-city-wroclaw-in-poland-reacts-to-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window