'All I want for Christmas is a lung transplant'
There are 37 people on the organ transplant waiting list in Oxfordshire, this Christmas.
They include Helen Roper, who has been waiting for a lung transplant for two-and-a-half years.
She has cystic fibrosis and takes 40 pills a day to ease her symptoms.
"It's a limbo time," she said. "You're not living, you're just existing."
Video journalist Natalie Verney
24 Dec 2019
