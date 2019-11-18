Blind student 'violently' pulled from Oxford Union
A blind student who was "violently" removed from a prestigious debating society has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Ebenezer Azamati was "accosted" by a security guard when he tried to return to a seat he had earlier reserved before the debate on 17 October.

He said he was "very pleased" that claims of "false violent disorder" were retracted by the Oxford Union.

