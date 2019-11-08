Media player
Woman turns cupboard into 'mum cave'
A woman in Oxfordshire has decided to transform a cupboard into a "mum cave".
Jessica Pool, 25, from Shrivenham, had post-natal depression after having her third child and decided she needed a space in the house for some quiet time.
It has a comfortable place to sit and read, mood lighting, a plethora of buddha statues, and an array of her favourite chocolates.
"It is quite a cosy and relaxing sort of place," she says.
08 Nov 2019
