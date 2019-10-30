Media player
Video shows men 'causing suffering' to fox during hunt
Two men have been convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a fox during a New Year's Day hunt.
Ian Parkinson, 65, of Lower Road, Haddenham, and Mark Vincent, 53, of Kimblewick, Aylesbury were found guilty after a trial at Oxford Magistrates' Court.
A video showed one of them pushing a drainage rod into a manmade tunnel while the other pulls out a fox from the other side.
It was filmed covertly near Thame in Oxfordshire by the Hunt Saboteurs' Association.
30 Oct 2019
