Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PC Andrew Harper: Hundreds attend funeral
Hundreds of people, including colleagues, are attending the funeral of a police officer who was killed on duty.
Newlywed PC Andrew Harper, 28, died from multiple injuries when he was dragged under a van on a road near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.
The private funeral service for friends and family is being held at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford.
-
14 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-50043609/pc-andrew-harper-hundreds-attend-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window